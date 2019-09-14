|
Antonios Teress
Washington Township -
Antonios Massoud Teress/Altirs, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in New Jersey on September 13, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family.
Antonios was born in North Lebanon and was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and son. He lived a life of strong faith, family values and dedication to his community.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years Laure Antoun; children Carlos (Dalida), Aimée (Chakib), George (Liz), Mike (Nadia), Rita (Walid), Lina and 19 grandchildren as well as his 4 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Antonios was predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers.
Family and friends will be welcome at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, 306 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ from 4:00pm-8:00pm on Saturday September 14. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday September 16 at 11:00am at Saint John Paul II Maronite Catholic Church, 199 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to: "Saint John Paul II Maronite Catholic Church". www.vanemburgh.com