Apostle Franklin R. Pettiford Sr.
Paterson - Apostle Franklin R. Pettiford Sr., age 87, of Paterson, departed this life on February 17, 2020. God called him into the preaching ministry in 1957. In 1973, Elder Pettiford was installed as Pastor of Bible Way Church. He attended the Manhattan Bible Institute and received Certificates for Evangelism, General Bible, Teachers' Training, and post-graduate studies. Later, he enrolled in the American Bible College and received his Bachelor's, Masters, and Doctoral degrees. In 1982, Apostle Pettiford opened the R.N. Jones Bible Institute, where he served as president. In 1985, he was consecrated to the Bishopric. He was later appointed to Diocesan Bishop of the State of New Jersey, BWWW. He was given the highest honor when the Paterson City Council renamed Southard Street to "Bishop Franklin Pettiford Plaza". He was the first Apostolic minister to receive such an honor in the City of Paterson and Passaic County. Apostle Franklin D. R. Pettiford, Sr. was predeceased by his parents, James and Viola; a son, Franklin "Frankie" Pettiford Jr, 1 brother, 5 sisters, granddaughter, Sha'Terra Monique Moses; and a son-in-law, Elder Anthony Moses. He leaves to celebrate his life: his devoted wife of 69 years, Mother Annie R. Pettiford; sons, Charles (Juanita), James Allen (Diane), daughter, Elder Pamela Samuels; one brother, Charlie (Delacy) Pettiford, grandchildren, Rashaan Pettiford, Josetta (Roy) Turner, Shonte' Pettiford, Avery Moses, Sr., Shinita Pettiford, Quiana (James )Coley, Khaliah and Ahmadre Pettiford; great-grandchildren, Brea, India and Charli Pettiford, Aaliyah, Avery Jr., and Aaron Moses, Quantavious Franklin Pettiford, and Derrick Turner, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
State Celebration Friday, February 28th, 6 PM the Greater Bibleway Church, 20 Southard St, Paterson.
Visitation 12noon- 6PM.
International Celebration Saturday, February 29th, 10 AM at the Christ Temple Baptist Church, 36-38 Hopper Street, Paterson
Visitation 8-10AM
