Aram B. Khatchadourian
Norwood - Aram B. Khatchadourian, a longtime resident of Norwood, passed away on April 5, 2019.
Beloved husband of 42 years to Lorraine Khatchadourian. Devoted father of Yn. Karen Kalayjian and her husband Fr. Avedis Kalayjian, and Berj Khatchadourian and his wife Corinne. Dear brother of Marie Khatchadourian, Victoria Kallem, and Puzant Khatchadourian. Cherished grandfather of his two grandchildren, Aram and Arev Kalayjian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Ani Jessourian, Berjouhi Galentz, Khosrof Khatchadourian, Mehran Khatchadourian, and Souren Khatchadourian.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn from 6-9 PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Leon. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Thomas Armenian Church, 174 Essex Drive, Tenafly, NJ 07670 or to St. Leon Armenian Church.