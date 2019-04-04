Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Leon's Armenian Church
Fair Lawn, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leon's Armenian Church
Fair Lawn, NJ
Arax "Alice" Boyajian

River Edge - Arax "Alice" Boyajian, (nee Basmajian), 100, of River Edge, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Alice was a former member of the Eastern Star.

Cherished of the late Henry Boyajian (1996). Beloved mother of, Ron H. Boyajian and his wife Carol of Saddle River, Gary C. Boyajian, DDS and his wife Khim of Upper Saddle River, Robert W. Boyajian, M.D. and his wife Diane of Upper Saddle River, andValerie J. Gant and her husband Ray of River Edge, NJ. Treasured grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Adrienne Babigian.

Family will receive friends on Friday April 5, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the St. Leon's Armenian Church, Fair Lawn NJ. Funeral Service will start at 11:00 am. Interment Valleau Cemetery, Ridgewood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arax 's memory may be made to Armenian Eye Care Project PO Box 5630 Newport Beach, CA 92662 or Armenian American Health Professionals Organization P.O. Box 645 Far Hills, NJ 07931.

