Arax Sarajian



River Edge - Arax Sarajian 92- formerly of River Edge, passed away on April 28, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Dick. Devoted mother of Richard and Nora Sarajian, Ken and Trish Sarajian, Carol and Jim Kennelly. Adored grandmother of Ara and Alice, Raffi, Garo and Haig Sarajian, Michael and Daniel Kennelly, Ani, and Stephen Sarajian. She was predeceased by her sister, Alice Catchouny Hagopian, and brother, Armen Catchouny. Also survived by her brother-in-law Haig Sarajian and several nieces and nephews.



The daughter of Genocide survivors, Yeghishe and Satenig Catchouny, Arax was born in NYC and raised in Orange, NJ. She attended Packard Business School. She met her husband, Dick at an Armenian Youth Federation function. Their life together was one of giving and charity, filled with her family, her church and community. Arax and her husband, Dick were founding members of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church Ridgefield, NJ, and of the Ladies Guild and Men's Club. They were devoted to the Sunday School, where generations of children knew them as Aunty Arax and Uncle Dick. They were ardent supporters of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America and enjoyed warm relationships with each of our Prelates. She was also a member of the Bergen County Armenouhi Chapter of the Armenian Relief Society for over 60 years. So many of their activities were focused around youth programs, whether it was the church basketball league (and her end of year spaghetti and meatballs dinner), or AYF meetings as advisors, AYF Alumni or supportive parents for Senior Olympics, Junior Olympics, or wherever needed. In River Edge, she served as a Girl Scout leader, Little League team mother and member of the P.E.O. She was known for her keen mind, organizational skills, ability to remember everything (especially phone numbers), and her Bridge skills. For seating plans or church phone books, before there were computers, there was Arax.



Funeral Services will be private and arranged by William G. Basralian Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Ridgefield, NJ, or the Bergen County Armenouhi Chapter of the Armenian Relief Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store