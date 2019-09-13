|
Arianna Joy Fojtlin
Orangeburg, NY - Arianna Joy Fojtlin, age 13, of Orangeburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Cherished daughter of Jennifer Fojtlin and Nicholas Dilthey. Proud big sister of Nicole. Adored granddaughter of Joy and Richard Fojtlin and Beth and Al Giordano. Great-granddaughter of Louise and the late Joseph Fojtlin and Gary and Deborah Reid. Beloved niece of Joseph Fojtlin and Christian Giordano. Arianna is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Ari was a freshman at Tappan Zee High School. She loved dance and trained at Nyemchek Dance Studio. She was also a teacher's aide for the 1st grade at St. Catharine's School.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 11 AM at St. Catharine's RC Church, Blauvelt with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Sunday 2 - 6 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, information regarding donations in Arianna's memory can be found on the funeral home's website.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com