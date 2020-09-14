Leegwater, Arie, age 87, of Midland Park, at home with the Lord, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Arie was married to his beloved wife Anna Jean (nee: Cook) Leegwater on January 24, 1958. He was the loving father of Dennis Leegwater and his wife Lynette of Midland Park, Audrey Elkins and her husband Gregory of Byron Center, MI, Wendy Leegwater Malone of Orange Park, FL, Arie Leegwater (preborn and at home with the Lord (1966)), Rawn Leegwater and his wife Susan of Pompton Lakes and foster father of Helen Miller Sparrow and her husband Joseph. A private graveside service will be held at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. For the complete obituary please visit www.browningforshay.com
