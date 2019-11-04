Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi RCC
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Resources
Aris Francisco . Esq Obituary
Aris Francisco, Esq.

Ridgefield Park - Francisco, Esq., Aris, 82, of Ridgefield Park, NJ, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Nepomuceno). Proud and devoted father of Christan (Ersylin) Francisco; Armel Francisco; Aris Victor (Jeannie) Francisco; and Alice Regina (Michael) O'Neill. Fun-loving Lolo of Riley, Carson, Rachel, Philip, Caroline, Michael, Jessica, Thomas, Daniel Aris, Francis, and Andrea. Cherished uncle of Alex (Dina) Garcia, and Marcy Lacson. Aris worked as an attorney in private practice and most recently retired from Homeland Security. He loved to travel and was a fan of horse racing. Aris was an exquisite dancer and enjoyed spending time sharing meals with family and friends. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and loved to spend as much time as he could with them. His greatest love and joy in life was being by Alice's side—they were never without the other and would be celebrating 60 years of marriage this coming December. He will be dearly missed. Visitation Wednesday from 2-7pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service from the funeral home on Thursday, 9am, then to St. Francis of Assisi RCC in Ridgefield Park, for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment to follow, Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington. For more information and to view Aris' tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
