|
|
Arleen M. Roszkowski
River Edge - Arleen M. Roszkowski (nee Korcz), 68, of River Edge for 43 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away on July 2, 2019. For over five years, she worked for Oritani Bank in Hackensack, retiring in 2017. Arleen was a doll maker and participated in craft shows which led to opening her own store named, What The Cat Dragged In!!, located in Dumont for 17 years. She also enjoyed making Christmas ornaments through Ornament Girl. Beloved wife for 47 years of Eugene A. Roszkowski. Devoted mother of Jason John Roszkowski and Jarrett Ryan Roszkowski. Loving daughter of the late John and Marie (nee Grueneberg) Korcz. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Saturday and Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .