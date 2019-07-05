Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arleen Roszkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arleen M. Roszkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arleen M. Roszkowski Obituary
Arleen M. Roszkowski

River Edge - Arleen M. Roszkowski (nee Korcz), 68, of River Edge for 43 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away on July 2, 2019. For over five years, she worked for Oritani Bank in Hackensack, retiring in 2017. Arleen was a doll maker and participated in craft shows which led to opening her own store named, What The Cat Dragged In!!, located in Dumont for 17 years. She also enjoyed making Christmas ornaments through Ornament Girl. Beloved wife for 47 years of Eugene A. Roszkowski. Devoted mother of Jason John Roszkowski and Jarrett Ryan Roszkowski. Loving daughter of the late John and Marie (nee Grueneberg) Korcz. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Saturday and Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now