Arleen Polsky
Clifton - Arleen Polsky, age 80, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Arleen was a lifelong resident of Clifton, working as a bookkeeper.
Daughter of Rose and Isadore Posner. Survived by Sisters Geraldine Posner and Sandra Jalowicz. Pre-deceased by husband Barry Polsky and sisters Claire Markowitz and Ann Posner.
Loving Aunt to Robin & David Rosenberg, Renee& Gordon Handler, Marc & Orly Jalowicz, Cheryl & Jeffrey Hayet. Great Aunt to Arielle & Dan Belove, Austin Rosenberg, Eric & Jessica Handler, Joshua Handler, Natalie & Lee Greenberg, Chelsea Hayet, and Alyssa , Samantha & Rebecca Jalowicz. Great-Great Aunt to Lydia and Audrey Belove.
Arleen will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at Passaic Junction Cemetery on Friday, April 17th. Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton.