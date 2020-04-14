Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
Passaic Junction Cemetery
Arleen Polsky Obituary
Arleen Polsky

Clifton - Arleen Polsky, age 80, died Monday, April 13, 2020.

Arleen was a lifelong resident of Clifton, working as a bookkeeper.

Daughter of Rose and Isadore Posner. Survived by Sisters Geraldine Posner and Sandra Jalowicz. Pre-deceased by husband Barry Polsky and sisters Claire Markowitz and Ann Posner.

Loving Aunt to Robin & David Rosenberg, Renee& Gordon Handler, Marc & Orly Jalowicz, Cheryl & Jeffrey Hayet. Great Aunt to Arielle & Dan Belove, Austin Rosenberg, Eric & Jessica Handler, Joshua Handler, Natalie & Lee Greenberg, Chelsea Hayet, and Alyssa , Samantha & Rebecca Jalowicz. Great-Great Aunt to Lydia and Audrey Belove.

Arleen will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at Passaic Junction Cemetery on Friday, April 17th. Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton.
