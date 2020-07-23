Arlene Baker
Pompton Plains - Arlene M. Baker, 83, of Pompton Plains, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Passaic, Arlene lived in Franklin Lakes 48 years before moving to Pompton Plains in 2016.
Arlene was a lifelong educator, working for many years as a Learning Consultant within the Ramsey, NJ school district before retiring to enjoy her passions of the arts, travel, and entertaining family and friends. She was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church in Wyckoff.
She is survived by her daughters Christine Baker and her husband Stephen McQuade and Pamela Baker and her husband Doug Friedman, along with her 3 grandchildren. Arlene was predeceased by her husband Donald Baker in 2005.
The family will gather with friends on Sunday, July 26 from 2 to 4 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ.
A Memorial Service will be held at outdoors at 10am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Advent Lutheran Church in Wyckoff, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory can be made to the Smile Train.