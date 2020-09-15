Arlene H. Pinyuh
Ridgewood - Arlene H. Pinyuh, 80, of Naples, Florida formerly of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey passed away on September 13, 2020. She grew up in Irvington, NJ and graduated Irvington High School in 1957 then went on to graduate from Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She worked in the business world until she married her husband Sam in 1965. As a very devoted and caring mother she raised their two children Sam and Meredith. She was active in her church, various charities, and enjoyed traveling to new places. Arlene always had a smile on her face and a helping hand for family and friends. She was happiest with those people and especially her three grandsons. She is survived by her husband Sam, her two children Sam Pinyuh and Meredith Stewart, son in law John Stewart, and three grandsons Sammy, John, and Charlie Stewart, and her cousins Christine Soares and Joseph Gruszczynski. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Helen Sidwa. Visiting will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 1:30pm at St. Gabriel RC Church, Saddle River. Interment to follow at Gat of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to : Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North Suite21 Naples, Florida 34102. FeeneyFuneralHome.com