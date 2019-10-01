|
Arlene J. Conlon
Midland Park - Arlene J. Conlon passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Paterson, NJ she was a lifelong resident of Midland Park, NJ. Arlene was an Executive Secretary. Most recently she retired, at the age of 85, from an insurance company in Montvale, where she as an Administrative Assistant. Arlene was a devoted Catholic and an active parishioner at Church of the Nativity in Midland Park where she was a Eucharist Minister. She loved animals, was a talented knitter, crafter and her proudest accomplishment was bobbin lace making. Arlene was a history buff and was very knowledgeable about Civil War history. Her beloved husband Luke Conlon passed away in 1996. She is survived by her cherished daughter Anne E. Maher, her husband Thomas; eight grandchildren by birth, marriage and love: Jessica (Kerri), Nicholas (Amy), T.J. (Kristin) Ryan (Megan); a great grandson Raymond and by her best friend and sister by choice Dottie Hogan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass for Arlene will be held on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood. Contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the Bergen County Horse Rescue, 350 Ramapo Valley Rd., Mahwah, NJ 07430 (bergencountyhorserescue.org)