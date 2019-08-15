|
|
Arlene (nee Pine) London
West Palm Beach, FL - Arlene (nee Pine) London of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert London for 64 years. Devoted mother of David London and his wife Esther, Mindy London, the late Ronni Gorman and her husband Mark, and Gary London and his husband Jim McDonald. Proud grandmother of Jessica Prochniak and her husband Drew, Alex Gorman, Marissa London, Charles London, and Benjamin London. Dear great grandmother of Rowan Prochniak. Dear sister of Myrna Canter. Services will be 11:30 am Monday August 19, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (route 4 west), Fair Lawn, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Arlene London may be made to at or Hatzalah at hatzalahems.com/donate.