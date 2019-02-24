|
Arlene M. Pietrocola
New Milford - Arlene M. Pietrocola, of New Milford, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019, at the age of 83. Arlene was born on September 8, 1934 to her loving parents Joseph and Mary. Beloved wife of Joseph Pietrocola. Loving mother of Sheryll Bolognino and her husband Paul of Latham, NY, Kenneth and his wife Olga of Emerson, NJ, and Stephen and his wife Kathy of Andover, MN. Adored grandmother of Stephen, Chris, Daniel, Dillon, and Kenny. Preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Rolf Gompertz.
She graduated from Arcadia University in Beaver, PA with a degree in Elementary Education and then embarked on a 47-year career teaching Kindergarten and 1st Grade in New Milford, NJ. In 1974 she began a decades long love affair with Old English Sheepdogs; becoming one of the world's top breeders, and winning numerous Best in Shows and breeding dozens of AKC champions.
Family will receive friends and relatives at William G. Basralian Funeral Home 559 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ 07649 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with a religious service at 10AM. Interment following to Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ.
In lieu of or in addition to flowers, the family suggests a tax-deductible donation to the New England Old English Sheepdog Rescue at http://www.neoesr.org/donate.