Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Arlene M. Tedesco


1921 - 2020
Arlene M. Tedesco Obituary
Arlene M. Tedesco

Ramsey - Arlene M. Tedesco (nee Taborelli) 98, passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Michael Tedesco. Cherished mother of Paula Bucci and husband Marshall and Mary DeChiara and husband Tim. Adored nana of Michael Bucci and wife Melanie and Danny and James DeChiara. Arlene is also survived by sister-in-law Betty Taborelli and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dear brother Frank Taborelli and her loving sister Mildred Garda. Arlene was an active and involved member of St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey and Ramsey Seniors. Arlene was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her risotto and polenta were the best. We have so many happy family memories and she will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Arlene to Valley Hospice or St. Paul Church Social Concerns Ministry. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
