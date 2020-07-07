1/
Arlene Virginia Braga
1937 - 2020
Arlene Virginia Braga

Ponte Vedra, FL - Arlene Virginia "Honey" Braga(nee Wuest), age 82, passed away July 2, 2020 after a four year battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was born November 8, 1937 in Middlesex, NJ to Arthur and Ruth Wuest. Arlene loved her family more than anything and took great pride in their accomplishments. She also made the best stuffed shells, roast beef, Turkey and stuffing, and sweet tea. For many years Arlene worked at Fairfield Machine & Tool as a machinist in East Hanover, NJ, before relocating to Florida. She worked so hard and sacrificed to always put her children and grandchildren first. Arlene is survived by her daughter Denise Makopoulos and son in law Chris, son Edward Braga and daughter in law Sandy, grandchildren Pete, Vasili, Melanie, and Sara, plus 4 great grandchildren. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us celebrating her life, Friday July 10, 2020 between 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Keri Memorial Funeral Home,125 Main St, Lincoln Park, NJ. Funeral Service will be on Saturday at 10 AM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First CoastCancer Foundation - sponsored by Ackerman Cancer Center by check or online donations accepted at at info@firstcoastcancerfoundation.org . www.kerimemorial.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
