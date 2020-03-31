|
|
Arline G. Bergemann (nee Stegen)
Ramsey - Arline G. Bergemann (nee Stegen), 85, of Ramsey, NJ passed away on March 26, 2020, from medical complications due to a broken heart. Born at home on November 23, 1934, to parents Walter and Gertrude Stegen (nee Ritterbusch), she was a lifelong resident of Ramsey. Arline graduated from Ramsey High School in 1952. She graduated from Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing in Montclair, NJ in 1955, as a Registered Nurse. She began her career at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She also worked at Hartwyck and Westmont Home as Director of Nursing. She retired from Valley Home Care. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Bergemann (February 17, 2020) of more than 64 years. The lovebirds met when they were 12 years old while both families were on vacation at Lake Maranacook in Maine. Her in-laws, Robert and Amelia Bergemann, treated Arline like their own daughter. Arline and Charlie were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Ramsey on August 13, 1955, and their favorite song was "Always." In May of 2019, Arline received a certificate in recognition of being the longest continuous active member of the church for 71 years. She had been active in the Sunday School program when her children were young. She supported the church and their faith all these years. Arline was always there for her children and active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed gardening, music, writing poetry, reading mysteries and solving puzzles in books. She also created word search puzzles that were submitted for publishing. She enjoyed cooking but not nearly as much as her family enjoyed it. Her chicken and rice soup, potato salad, meatloaf, cucumber with vinegar salad and baked ziti will be especially missed. Since retirement, Arline and Charlie spent most of their summers at their lake house on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos. Her most valued treasures were her phone calls from family, friends and neighbors. Devoted Mom to Glenn and his wife Carol of Mahwah, NJ; P.J. Pitonyak and her husband Rick of Brandywine, MD; and Meg Natale and her husband Mike of Hawthorne, NJ. Proud Grandma "Oscar" to Michael Bergemann, Jay Flynn, Peter Bergemann, the late Nicole Pitonyak (2008), Dima Pitonyak and Angela Natale. Arline is survived by her sister Barbara Shear and her brother-in-law David Shear of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by sister-in-law Marie Bergemann of Syracuse, NY and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruth and Henry Heil of Greenville, PA. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Bob Bergemann and his wife Barbara Bergemann and her brother-in-law Ted Bergemann. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, but sadly predeceased by nephew Paul Bergemann and niece Pamela Heil. Sadly, there will be no visitation. A Private Burial Service will be led by Reverend Steve Huston of the First Presbyterian Church of Ramsey at the Redeemer Cemetery, 90 Chapel Road, Mahwah, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Arline's memory to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps or Ramsey Rescue Squad. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.