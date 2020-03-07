|
Arline H. Hurley
Toms River - Arline H. Hurley of Toms River NJ (formerly of Ridgewood, NJ) entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 24, 2020. Arline was interred at Saint Anne's Cemetery Mausoleum, Wall NJ in a private ceremony. She is survived by her children: John Madden of Summerville, SC and Jill Kully of Toms River; and four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael T Madden. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be sent to the .