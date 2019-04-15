|
Arline Martin
Wyckoff - Arline B. Martin (nee Benzing) age 94 of Wyckoff formerly of Bogota, died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Weehawken, NJ, Arline raised her family in Bogota before moving to Wyckoff in 1976. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliaries of both the Bogota Fire Dept. and the Wyckoff Fire Dept. Arline was an avid gardener and enjoyed immensely attending to her house plants and lovely home. Surviving are her devoted children, Janice Martin, Carole and her husband Randy Snyder, Robert Jr., William and his wife Joy and Richard and his wife Lisa. Arline also leaves her 8 grandchildren, Marisa Dunn (Charles), Scott Martin (Jessica), Dylan Snyder (Michele), Morgan Snyder, Richard Martin, Jr., Michael Martin, Thomas Martin (Sabrina) and Carly Martin, and her 5 great grandchildren. The Martin family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home, followed by interment in the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, 174 Paterson Avenue, Midland Park, NJ 07432.