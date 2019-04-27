Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Armida Nordyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armida (Klarig) Nordyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Armida (Klarig) Nordyk Obituary
Armida (nee Klarig) Nordyk

Paramus - Nordyk

Armida (nee Klarig), 89, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a member of the Paramus Golden Age Club.

Cherished wife of Peter Nordyk. Beloved mother of Francis Nordyk and his wife Laurel of Toms River, Eugene Nordyk and his wife Louise of Waldwick, Dennis Nordyk and his wife Lynn of Monroe, CT, Glenn Nordyk and his wife Patty of Toms River, Elena Nordyk and her husband John Purdom of Howell and Clark Nordyk and his wife Larissa of Elmwood Park. Devoted grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Maria Sossol and her husband Pucci and Mario Klarig.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now