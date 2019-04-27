|
Armida (nee Klarig) Nordyk
Paramus - Nordyk
Armida (nee Klarig), 89, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a member of the Paramus Golden Age Club.
Cherished wife of Peter Nordyk. Beloved mother of Francis Nordyk and his wife Laurel of Toms River, Eugene Nordyk and his wife Louise of Waldwick, Dennis Nordyk and his wife Lynn of Monroe, CT, Glenn Nordyk and his wife Patty of Toms River, Elena Nordyk and her husband John Purdom of Howell and Clark Nordyk and his wife Larissa of Elmwood Park. Devoted grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Maria Sossol and her husband Pucci and Mario Klarig.
Family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township.
