Arnaldo "Giovanni" Lombardo
Cliffside Park - LOMBARDO, Arnaldo "Giovanni" on March 3, 2019 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 79.
Arnaldo was born on December 10, 1939 in Bagnara, Calabria, Italy and came to the United States in 1968.
Before retiring he had worked as a machinist in Cresskill, N.J.
He was a member of the Saint Rocco Society and former President of the Bagnara Soccer Club.
Beloved husband to Concetta (nee) Caratozzollo. Devoted father to Giovanni and his wife Tracey and Diego and his wife Amy. Adored grandfather to Julianna, Gabrielle, Jake, Derek and Chloe. Cherished brother to the late Vincenzo Lombardo and his wife Annunziata, the late Giovanna Calabrese and her husband the late Vincenzo, the late Francesco Lombardo and his late wife Sara, the late Concetta Canfora and her late husband Francesco, Carmela Lombardo and her late husband Vincenzo Soldano, Francesca Iaria and her husband the late Gaetano and Paolo Lombardo and his wife Marvina. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ at 9:00 am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Avenue 7th Floor New York, N.Y. 10001. For more information or condolences please visit: www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com