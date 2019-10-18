Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
55 George Street
Allendale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Barsten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Barsten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Barsten Obituary
Arnold Barsten

Waldwick - Arnold H. Barsten of Waldwick died peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 99. Born and raised in Jersey City, Arnold lived for close to 50 years in Waldwick before moving to Mahwah followed by The Atrium in Allendale. Arnold served his country during World War II as a proud member of the United States Army Air Corp. After the war, he studied engineering and learned the trade of tool design at Stevens Institute in Hoboken. He then went on to work for Camloc Fastener Corporation in Paramus for more than 25 years. Arnold was a devoted parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church in Allendale where he served on the Vestry and was also a member of Activities Unlimited. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Bonnie and her husband, Monte Rodgers, and his adoring granddaughters, Stacey and her husband, Christopher Romer and Karen and her husband, Michael Augello. Arnold was known lovingly as Pop Pop to Kylah Romer and Emerson Augello. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of 60 years, Viola L. (nee Pope) in 2004. The Barsten family will receive friends on Monday 2:00 until 4:00 and 7:00 until 9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be Tuesday 10:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 55 George Street, Allendale. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arnold's name may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1373 Broad Street, Suite 306, Clifton, NJ 07013.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now