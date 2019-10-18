|
Arnold Barsten
Waldwick - Arnold H. Barsten of Waldwick died peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 99. Born and raised in Jersey City, Arnold lived for close to 50 years in Waldwick before moving to Mahwah followed by The Atrium in Allendale. Arnold served his country during World War II as a proud member of the United States Army Air Corp. After the war, he studied engineering and learned the trade of tool design at Stevens Institute in Hoboken. He then went on to work for Camloc Fastener Corporation in Paramus for more than 25 years. Arnold was a devoted parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church in Allendale where he served on the Vestry and was also a member of Activities Unlimited. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Bonnie and her husband, Monte Rodgers, and his adoring granddaughters, Stacey and her husband, Christopher Romer and Karen and her husband, Michael Augello. Arnold was known lovingly as Pop Pop to Kylah Romer and Emerson Augello. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of 60 years, Viola L. (nee Pope) in 2004. The Barsten family will receive friends on Monday 2:00 until 4:00 and 7:00 until 9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be Tuesday 10:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 55 George Street, Allendale. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arnold's name may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1373 Broad Street, Suite 306, Clifton, NJ 07013.