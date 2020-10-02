Dr. Arnold M. Sobel



With broken hearts we announce the passing of Arnold M. Sobel, M.D., on September 22nd, 2020, at age 90. He leaves his best friend Dolly (Sylvia), his wife of 65 years; his children Marc (Lisa), Lindy (Michael), Jonathan (Marcia) and 8 grandchildren; Ben, Emily and Nick Sobel; Jacob, Suzannah and Livy Bergstein; Paul and Emma Sobel, who gave him much joy,



Arnie was an anesthesiologist in practice for 40 years at Pascack Valley Hospital, Westwood, NJ - 25 of which he served as Chief of the Dept. In addition, he volunteered years of his time as a Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NYC. He was highly respected by his colleagues. He was referred to as the "Peoples' Doctor". He treated the janitor the same as the banker. He never lost his humility. Arnie was a Captain in the U.S. Army at Ft. Campbell, KY, where his daughter Lindy was born. A graduate of Bronx High School of Science, NYU and NYU Bellevue Medical School. A member of the American Medical Association and the American Society of Anesthesiology.



Arnie will always be remembered by his family and friends for his generous loving nature, intellect, kindness and dry wit. A man of great integrity, a hero to us all. A real Mensch.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral was held, as was a service in celebration of his life.



Donations in his memory can be sent to his favorite charity: U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C., Hadassah Hospital - Jerusalem



c/o P.V. - N. Valley Chapter of Hadassah, Bergen County, NJ









