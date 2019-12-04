Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:45 PM
Arnold Raymond "Ray" Krattiger


1942 - 2019
Arnold Raymond "Ray" Krattiger Obituary
Arnold Raymond "Ray" Krattiger

Clifton - Arnold Raymond "Ray" Krattiger, 77, of Clifton, passed away on December 4, 2019. Born in Paterson, Ray resided in Clifton for most of his life. He was a shipping supervisor for many years at Mead West Vaco, Pine Brook, NJ before his retirement.

He was predeceased by his father, Arnold R. Krattiger; his mother, Rose (nee Scottilero) Krattiger-Vitale; his brother, Robert Krattiger; and his step-father, Victor Vitale.

Survivors include: his wife, Margaret M. Krattiger; his daughter, Kristine M. Krattiger of Caldwell; his son, Raymond S. Krattiger and his wife, Onusa of Clifton; his grandchildren, Aaron S. Krattiger and Kianna R. Krattiger; and nieces and nephews.Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday 1:00 pm - 4:45 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, followed by a Memorial Service at 4:45 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
