Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Saddle Brook, NJ
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
4 Pharis Place
Upper Saddle River, NJ
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4 Pharis Place
Upper Saddle River, NJ
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4 Pharis Place
Upper Saddle River, NJ
Arthur Boden

- - Born in Newark, NJ in 1927, Art served in the Navy in WWII. He attended Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts, and studied at the Art Students League, the New School of Social Research and Pratt Institute.

He leaves his loving wife Sondra, his devoted children, Linda Strauss and Ivan Boden and his wife Julianne Boden, along with his adoring grandchildren, Aaron Strauss, Aly Boden, Hannah Strauss and Kimberly Boden.

Art won many distinctive awards as a graphic designer and art director at IBM. He designed and published "Boden's Beasts" and "Boden's Birds," children's books about making whimsical creatures from ordinary household objects. From graphic design, Art shifted to creating acrylic paintings and prints which have been exhibited in many galleries and are held in numerous private collections.

Services will be held at 11:30am on Sunday, March 10 at: Robert Schoem's Memorial Chapel, Tel. 201-843-9090, www.schoemschapel.com. Interment will follow at 1pm at: Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.

Visits to the family will take place at 4 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River New Jersey on Sunday March 10th from 2 PM to 5 PM, and on Monday and Tuesday March 11th, and 12th, from 1 PM to 4 PM.
