Arthur Boonstra
Arthur Boonstra

North Haledon - Arthur Boonstra, 85, on October 25, 2020 of North Haledon, NJ. Beloved husband of Carol Anne Boonstra. Family and friends may visit at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, Franklin Lakes, NJ on Wednesday, 4-7PM. Funeral Service to be held at Unity Christian Reformed Church, 339 North 11th Street, Prospect Park 11:00AM on Thursday October 29, 2020. For additional information visit www.vpmemorial.com or contact Vander Plaat - Vermeulen, Franklin Lakes, NJ 201-891-4770




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Unity Christian Reformed Church
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
