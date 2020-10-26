Arthur Boonstra
North Haledon - Arthur Boonstra, 85, on October 25, 2020 of North Haledon, NJ. Beloved husband of Carol Anne Boonstra. Family and friends may visit at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, Franklin Lakes, NJ on Wednesday, 4-7PM. Funeral Service to be held at Unity Christian Reformed Church, 339 North 11th Street, Prospect Park 11:00AM on Thursday October 29, 2020. For additional information visit www.vpmemorial.com
or contact Vander Plaat - Vermeulen, Franklin Lakes, NJ 201-891-4770