Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Assyrian Orthodox Church
644 Paramus Rd.
View Map
Arthur C. Dartley Obituary
Arthur C. Dartley

Mahwah - Arthur C. Dartley, a Bergen County resident for most of his adult life, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at the age of 88.

Arthur lived in Mahwah, NJ and had previously been a resident of Ridgewood and Wyckoff. He was a longtime graphic artist and principal of his own businesses until his retirement in 1995. He was an innovator in his field, making many advancements in the graphic arts industry.

Arthur was born in Jersey City to parents Charles and Rose, and was younger brother to Jerry Dartley. He grew up in North Bergen. He was a graduate of Union Hill High School before being drafted into the United States Army, where he was stationed near Heidelberg, Germany.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn; daughter Lyle and son Stephen, son-in-law Russell and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Known for his great humor, love of traveling, love of the beach and for animals, he was also an award-winning marksman, an expert water-skier and foreign car enthusiast. He was happiest when he was helping people, and when sharing dinners and stories with family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1st from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral service on Wednesday at 10:00 am at the Assyrian Orthodox Church, 644 Paramus Rd., followed by interment at George Washington Cemetery, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arthur's memory may be made to a which would be appreciated.
