Arthur C. Fleischmann
1924 - 2020
Arthur C. Fleischmann, Sr.

Arthur C. Fleischmann, Sr., aged 95, entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2020, at Masonicare Health & Hospice in Wallingford, CT. He was born May 17, 1924, in Norwood, NJ, to the late Arthur & Pauline (Eckart) Fleischmann. After graduation from Tenafly HS in 1942, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II, serving as a signalman on destroyer escorts in the Atlantic & Pacific theaters. He lived nearly 50 years in Dumont, NJ, until the late 1990's, moving to Hamden CT after his retirement, having worked as a bookkeeper for a local restaurant. He enjoyed playing the piano for family & friends, and in a small band.

Arthur was pre-deceased by Helen (Dilorenzo) Fleischmann, his loving wife of 71 years, and a brother Calvin Fleischmann, of Randolph, NY. He is survived by his son, Arthur Jr. & wife Julia, daughter Donna Earley, grandchildren Arthur III, Christina (Timothy) Freer, Casey (Michael) Erickson, & William Worrell, and 6 great-grandchildren, and will be remembered as a loving, caring & sensitive man, greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements are through Beecher & Bennett, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Masonicare Annual Appeal, c/o The Masonicare Charity Foundation of Connecticut, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please direct that your donation be made to the Masonicare Healthcare Center in memory of Arthur Fleischmann Sr.

Arthur's family expresses their deep appreciation and thanks to Masonicare Health & Hospice, and especially to his CNA, Regina, for the loving care provided to him in the last few years of his life. To send condolences to his family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
