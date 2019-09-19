|
Arthur C. Mouncey
Union City - Arthur C. Mouncey on September 16, 2019 of Union Ci,ty, N.J., age 78.
Arthur was born on January 15, 1941, in Jersey City, N.J. and was a teacher at Leonia Middle School for 40 years. Arthur was a lover of opera and sang with the Amato Opera Company.
He was also a proud season ticket holder of the Metropolitan Opera.
Cherished brother to Marjorie Petrolino and her husband Joseph. Dear uncle to Joseph Petrolino and his wife Nancy.
Arthur is also survived by many loving friends.
The family will receive their friends Thursday, September 19, 2019, at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. from 4-8pm. Interment will be held privately at Hillside Cemetery
