Arthur C. Streit, III
Murrieta, CA - Arthur C. Streit III (Art), 83, a former Maywood resident of 30 years, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 20 in Murrieta, California.
He was born September 5, 1936 in Newark and lived in Bergen County for most of his life. Art worked for many years in automobile sales and as an entrepreneur selling clothing and edible flowers.
He loved New York and was a lifelong Yankee fan.
Art never met a stranger. He shared many good times with his family and friends.
Art enjoyed a full life, including his last seven years in California with
his children, Dale Streit, Donna (Clive) Winkler and Dawn (Joe) Marks.
He is also survived by daughter Dianne Chase, Godchildren Andrea and Chelsea Carter, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.