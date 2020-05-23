Arthur Coppee
Arthur Coppee

Arthur Coppee passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 98. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)






Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
