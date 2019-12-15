|
Arthur D. Menzo
Little Falls - Arthur D. Menzo, 76, of Little Falls, N.J., passed away on December 15, 2019. Visitation will be on Tues., Dec. 17 from 4-8 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Services begin on Wed., Dec. 18 at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, Little Falls, with private cremation following. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Born in Paterson, N.J. to the late Angelo and Jean Poppo, Arthur lived in Totowa, N.J. and Cedar Grove before settling in Little Falls about 2 years ago. He was a Battalion Chief with the Paterson, N.J. Fire Department prior to retiring and was a member of the Paterson Retired Fireman's Association.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Donna Menzo (nee: Innocent); children, Nicole Spellman, and her husband, William, and Jeffrey Menzo; grandchildren, Emily and William Spellman; siblings, Salvatore Menzo (Esther) and Linda LeProtto (Gary); and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association - Greater NY Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004, als-ny.org.