Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:45 AM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Little Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Menzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur D. Menzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur D. Menzo Obituary
Arthur D. Menzo

Little Falls - Arthur D. Menzo, 76, of Little Falls, N.J., passed away on December 15, 2019. Visitation will be on Tues., Dec. 17 from 4-8 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Services begin on Wed., Dec. 18 at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, Little Falls, with private cremation following. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in Paterson, N.J. to the late Angelo and Jean Poppo, Arthur lived in Totowa, N.J. and Cedar Grove before settling in Little Falls about 2 years ago. He was a Battalion Chief with the Paterson, N.J. Fire Department prior to retiring and was a member of the Paterson Retired Fireman's Association.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Donna Menzo (nee: Innocent); children, Nicole Spellman, and her husband, William, and Jeffrey Menzo; grandchildren, Emily and William Spellman; siblings, Salvatore Menzo (Esther) and Linda LeProtto (Gary); and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association - Greater NY Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004, als-ny.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -