|
|
Arthur E. Goodmann
Hackensack - Arthur E. Goodmann, 88, a resident of Hackensack, NJ, died on March 6.
He is survived by two sons, Barry and Adam Goodmann, and two sisters, Ruth Rosenberg and Elissa Konis, a brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He was married to Julia Goodmann and was a long-term resident of Fair Lawn, NJ. His wife had passed away years ago.
Arthur had a long, distinguished career with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, serving in several finance-related executive roles. After retirement, he was an adjunct accounting professor at Bergen Community College in Paramus.
While living in Fair Lawn, Arthur was an active member of the community and involved in various organizations, including the Knights of Pythias.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, on Monday, March 9, followed by a burial at the Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .