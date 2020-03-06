Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Goodmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur E. Goodmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur E. Goodmann Obituary
Arthur E. Goodmann

Hackensack - Arthur E. Goodmann, 88, a resident of Hackensack, NJ, died on March 6.

He is survived by two sons, Barry and Adam Goodmann, and two sisters, Ruth Rosenberg and Elissa Konis, a brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He was married to Julia Goodmann and was a long-term resident of Fair Lawn, NJ. His wife had passed away years ago.

Arthur had a long, distinguished career with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, serving in several finance-related executive roles. After retirement, he was an adjunct accounting professor at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

While living in Fair Lawn, Arthur was an active member of the community and involved in various organizations, including the Knights of Pythias.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, on Monday, March 9, followed by a burial at the Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -