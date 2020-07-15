1/1
Arthur Edward "Pops" Pavero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Edward "Pops" Pavero

Lyndhurst - Pavero, Arthur Edward "Pops", 77, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey passed away on Monday, July, 13, 2020. Loving Father of Ashley Pavero. Cherished Pop of Marc and Michael. Adored companion of his pup Romeo. Also survived by 3 estranged Daughters, 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. Mr. Pavero served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era from 1960-1966. He was a Lyndhurst Police Auxiliary Officer before becoming an officer with the Bergen County Sheriff's Department where he retired as Sergeant in 2007. Friends will be received Sunday 3-7PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Due to the restriction set forth during the reopening of the State, a maximum number of 40 people can be present at one time. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved