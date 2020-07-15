Arthur Edward "Pops" Pavero
Lyndhurst - Pavero, Arthur Edward "Pops", 77, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey passed away on Monday, July, 13, 2020. Loving Father of Ashley Pavero. Cherished Pop of Marc and Michael. Adored companion of his pup Romeo. Also survived by 3 estranged Daughters, 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. Mr. Pavero served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era from 1960-1966. He was a Lyndhurst Police Auxiliary Officer before becoming an officer with the Bergen County Sheriff's Department where he retired as Sergeant in 2007. Friends will be received Sunday 3-7PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Due to the restriction set forth during the reopening of the State, a maximum number of 40 people can be present at one time. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
.