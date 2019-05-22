|
|
Dr. Arthur Frank Mahler
Fair Lawn - Dr. Arthur Frank Mahler of Paramus, NJ and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on May 16, 2019. He was born and raised in Paterson NJ.
Arthur and his cherished wife Suzanne (nee Ellen) were blessed with two children and 5 grandchildren: Dr. Wendy & Douglas Linker, Ridgewood, NJ; Dr. Douglas & Holly Mahler, Franklin Lakes, NJ; Dr. Jamie Linker (Chris Tems), Denver, CO; Stephanie Linker, Hong Kong; Jason Linker, Somerville, MA; Lukas Mahler, Franklin Lakes, NJ & Derek Mahler, Franklin Lakes, NJ. He was a devoted son to the late Dr. Samuel & Evelyn Mahler and loving brother to the late Dr. Donald Mahler.
Dr. Arthur Mahler earned a BS degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his DDS degree from New York University in 1953. He was a Captain in The US Air Force Dental Corps from 1953-1955.
His many honors include: Diplomat International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Fellow American College of Dentists, Fellow International College of Dentists and Fellow Academy of General Dentistry. Professional societies include Bergen County Dental Society, NJ Dental Association, American Dental Association and Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity. He volunteered his services at the Daughters of Miriam dental clinic weekly for 25 years.
Arthur had many passions, but his main one was his family. He loved being a husband, father and grandfather. He loved his dental practice, which included practicing dentistry with both his daughter and son, and was well respected by his patients, loyal staff and colleagues. Arthur loved playing golf, exercising and travel. Arthur & Suzanne travelled the world together, but always looked forward to being at home with their family. Arthur was kind, loving and charitable. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will held at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus, NJ at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 23rd. Donations in memory of Arthur Mahler may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC. 20090-6011 & allocated to the greater NJ chapter: https://alz.org/nj.