Arthur H. Ohnikian



River Vale, NJ - Arthur H. Ohnikian, age 88, of River Vale, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born and raised in Queens, NY, he resided in Hillsdale for many years before moving to River Vale. Arthur proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned an MBA from The College of the City of New York. Mr. Ohnikian was a faithful member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn where he was a member of the seniors organization. Arthur was a sports enthusiast, especially of football and baseball. He was also an avid golfer. His greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Prior to retiring, he owned and operated Valley Cycle in Spring Valley, NY for many years.



Beloved husband of the late Katherine (Aljian) Ohnikian, Loving and devoted father of Barbara Royland and husband Jon, Richard Ohnikian and wife Margaret and Robert Ohnikian and wife Linda. Dear brother of Annette Ohnikian and the late Joseph M. Ohnikian. Cherished grandfather of Christine Riedel and husband Tom, Matthew, Taline Colucci and husband Michael, Andrew, Justin, Connor, Jessica and Michael. Adored great-grandfather of Katherine, Emily and Emma.



The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, October 23, 2020, 4-8 pm at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A funeral service is planned for Saturday 10 am at the church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur to St. Leon Armenian Church would be appreciated.









