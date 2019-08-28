|
Arthur Horne
Hasbrouck Heights - Arthur Horne, 89, of Hasbrouck Heights, died Tuesday, August 27. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna Horne, his partner in life for over 40 years. He is the cherished father of Lisa Fox and her husband Dan Fox of Washington Township, and the beloved papa of Ryan and Aidan.
Art spent most of his life working as a boiler mechanic - first in the Navy on the carrier Orion during the Korean War, and for over 30 years with Manhattan Boiler Company in Brooklyn. After driving his wife crazy upon retirement, he took a "temporary job" as a School Crossing Guard in Hasbrouck Heights that lasted 20 years. Many children in town - now adults - have fond memories of seeing 'Mr. Arty' every morning on their way to and from school. He had the vision to fix and build just about anything, from wooden gates to dollhouses to a xylophone made of wood and pipes for a school project. In his bachelor years, Art had a boat that he sailed up and down the Hudson River. He loved watching Westerns, was an avid fan of John Wayne movies, and enjoyed taking cruises and visiting Disney World with his family. Most of all, he treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Art touched the lives of everyone he met and will be missed by many, including nephew Frank Billings and his wife Grace and their children Frankie and Marisa. Art leaves behind an extended family and many close friends; his nephews Chris Horne and wife Jean Mary Bongiorno, David Horne and his partner Arianne McHugh, and Wayne Horne; niece Larice Farber and her husband Philip; dear friends Olivia Verdon, Donna, Jose and Camille Menendez, Debbie and John Fox, and best buddy Mario D'Agostino, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the unofficial Burton Avenue Dog Walkers, and leaves behind his little dog, Max, who helped to keep him going all these years.
Art was born on July 19, 1930 in Coal Township, PA, moved to New York City as a child, and came to Hasbrouck Heights in 1974 when he married Anna. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Helen Horne, his siblings Wayne, Eddie, Leah, and Carrie, and by Frances and James Billings, dear family with whom he shared a home for over 40 years.
Relatives and friends may visit at Costa Memorial Home, Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, August 29 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30 at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arthur's name to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (www.ccalliance.org).