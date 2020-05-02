Arthur J. DeJianne
Arthur J. DeJianne passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his Lacey Township residence. He was born in Newark to the late Margaret (nee: Bucci) and James DeJianne and was a long-time Rutherford resident prior to moving to Lacey Township upon retirement. Artie was a special services technician for Verizon for over 30 years, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
He proudly served the nation as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Artie was a fixture in the communities he resided. He was a Past President of the Rutherford Unico, a lifelong member of the South Orange Elks Club, Chapter 1154, a coach for youth basketball and Little League and a photographer for Rutherford High School Football for four years. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the N.R.A. and Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club.
Artie enjoyed trips to New Hampshire and everyone knew not to bother him when Jeopardy was on.
Artie is survived by his loving wife, Rose (nee: McNiff) DeJianne; his beloved son, Michael DeJianne, and his wife, Kim; his cherished grandchildren, Makenna Rae DeJianne also known as "Scungilli" and Michael James DeJianne, Jr. also known as "Squirt;" his sister-in-law, Maureen McNiff, and her husband, Harry Pierce; his dear sister-in-law, Loriann McNiff; his cherished nephews, Danny and Kevin; and his adoring niece, Shannon. He was a loving uncle to many more. He was predeceased by his dear brother-in-law, Hugh McNiff.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, private funeral services were conducted by Bayonne Memorial Home, Inc. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Condolences may be received at bayonnememorialhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.