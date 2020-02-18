|
Arthur J. Ferraro
Oradell - Arthur J. Ferraro, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 with his family by his side in Oradell, NJ. He was born in The Bronx, NY, on June 21, 1940, to Carmine and Antoinette Ferraro. Arthur was a highly respected trial lawyer with a legal career spanning over fifty years. He received his Bachelor's degree from Iona College and his Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law. He was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1965. He was a member of the New York State Bar Association, Rockland County Bar Association, and New York State Trial Lawyers Association. Further admissions included the Southern, Eastern and Northern District Federal Courts, Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States. He began his career as an Assistant District Attorney in Bronx County and thereafter entered the private practice of law in Rockland County, NY. In 2008, he was appointed the Chief Assistant District Attorney and served under the Honorable Thomas P. Zugibe, Rockland County District Attorney. Throughout his life, he was a member of many community organizations and in particular he served as the Law Chairman for the Italian American Social Club of Rockland County. Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ferraro, having been married for over 20 years; Stepdaughter, Michelle Edgar Price (David), Los Angeles, CA; Daughters: Christine Bloomfeld (Richard), North Carolina; Susan Bourgeois (Christopher), Alaska; many grandchildren; Sister, Arlene Ferraro, New City, New York; Predeceased by sister, Geraldine LoCascio; but survived by Niece, Paula Rose Staropoli (Robert); and Nephew Joseph Arthur LoCascio (Jessica). Family and friends are invited for visitation this Wednesday, February 19th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Volk-Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM this Thursday, February 20th at Saint Joseph RCC, 300 Elm Street, Oradell, NJ. All to please meet at church. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in loving memory of Arthur J. Ferraro may be made to Saint Joseph Church, Restricted Fund, 300 Elm Street, Oradell, NJ 07649 or the National Emphysema Foundation, 128 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851. For further information and to view Arthur's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com