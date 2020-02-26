|
|
Arthur J. Kistler
Clifton - Arthur J. Kistler 75 of Clifton died peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 . Born in Paterson, he resided in Butler before moving to Clifton 20 years ago. Art served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a credit and collections manager for J.F. Lomma Inc. in South Kearny for the past 10 years. Previously, he was employed by US Concrete in Elmwood Park and MGM Transport in Totowa. Art is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara (Harraka), by twin daughters, Dyan Kistler of Bound Brook and Donna Riley and husband, Michael of Philadelphia, PA, by two grandsons, Duncan and Gavin Riley and by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Thomas Kistler and by a sister, Sally Kistler. Funeral Services will be held 11AM Friday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday morning 9-11AM. Memorial donations will be accepted by the family in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com