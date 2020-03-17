|
|
Arthur J. Mazzarella
Ridgefield - Arthur J. Mazzarella on March 16, 2020 of Ridgefield, N.J., age 90.
Arthur was born on August 3, 1929 in New York City and was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Before retiring he was a business agent and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 825 in Little Falls, N.J.
Beloved husband to the late Amelia (2016).
Devoted father to Donna Mazzarella, Arthur Mazzarella, Joseph D. Mazzarella, Pamela Sileo and her husband Salvatore and Christina Sciortino and her husband John.
Adored grandfather to Arthur Daniel, Jennifer, David, Salvatore, Amelia Grace, Amelia Rose, Anthony and Dominick. Dear cousin to Frank Bello and Nettie Romano.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 9:00am thence to St. Nicholas R.C. Church in Palisades Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am.
Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. Visitation will be private. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com