Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas R.C. Church
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Mazzarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Mazzarella


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur J. Mazzarella Obituary
Arthur J. Mazzarella

Ridgefield - Arthur J. Mazzarella on March 16, 2020 of Ridgefield, N.J., age 90.

Arthur was born on August 3, 1929 in New York City and was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Before retiring he was a business agent and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 825 in Little Falls, N.J.

Beloved husband to the late Amelia (2016).

Devoted father to Donna Mazzarella, Arthur Mazzarella, Joseph D. Mazzarella, Pamela Sileo and her husband Salvatore and Christina Sciortino and her husband John.

Adored grandfather to Arthur Daniel, Jennifer, David, Salvatore, Amelia Grace, Amelia Rose, Anthony and Dominick. Dear cousin to Frank Bello and Nettie Romano.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 9:00am thence to St. Nicholas R.C. Church in Palisades Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am.

Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. Visitation will be private. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -