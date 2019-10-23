|
Arthur Kaplan
Cliffside Park - Kaplan, Arthur of Cliffside Park, NJ died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 63 years to Amy Grace. Devoted father of Donna, Janet, Jeanne and the late Jeffrey. Loving father-in-law of Norman Friedman and Ted Raboy. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Marcus and Jacob. Funeral service was held on Sunday October 20, with interment at Beth El Cemetery. Arthur enjoyed his life as an athlete and a teacher with both the Weehawken and Union City Board of Education. He also was a US Army Veteran. Memorial contributions may be in Arthur's memory to . www.guttermanandmusicant.com.