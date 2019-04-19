|
Arthur Kronenberg
Hackensack - Arthur Kronenberg, of Hackensack, NJ, formerly of Washington Township, NJ passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, April 18, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born in the Bronx, NY to Mae and Ralph Kronenberg. He served in the Army during the Korean War. A Harvard Law School graduate, he practiced law in Bergen County for over 50 years. Devoted husband to Edie Kronenberg, and loving father To Gail Kaldenhoven and her husband Richard, and Amy Kaneff and her husband Mitchell.
Arthur leaves behind four adored grandchildren: Sophie, Noah, Josh and Max.
Arthur will be remembered for his sense of humor, knowledge of all subjects, and easy going way.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 on Sunday, April 21st, 2019 at Temple Sinai, One Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ.