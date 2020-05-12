Arthur L. Jones
1932 - 2020
Arthur L. Jones

Paterson - Arthur L. Jones "Puggy", age 87, of Paterson, departed this life on April 16, 2020.

He was born on July 29, 1932 into a loving family that would grow into a legacy for others to cherish. He was predeceased in death by his parents Ormsby Francis Sr. and Elsie Jones, siblings Ormsby Francis Jr, Laura, David, Edward, Tyrone Jones and Frances Morris; he also lost his mother's youngest sister who was like a second mother to the family, Dolores Hinton (Late Edward) just a few weeks ago. He leaves precious memories to his wife Betty Lou, his daughters, Dianne Carrolle Jones, Gail Bobbitt, son Adrian Champion; granddaughters Dominique Bobbitt and Aryana Cuavers, siblings Lorraine Harris (late Kenneth Sr.), Gloria Willis (late Isie), Joanie Carter (late Isiah Sr.), Joseph Jones (Jacqueline), Priscilla Pyron (Herbert), Vivian Tarry (Late Edward), Ben Jones and John Paul Jones; sisters-in-law, Josephine Redfern, Helen White, Mary Alice Bennett and Victoria James; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
