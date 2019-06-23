|
Arthur L., Vreeland
Oak Ridge - Vreeland, Arthur L., 71, of Oak Ridge on Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Vivian L (Sehulster) Vreeland. Born in Franklin, NJ, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Doris (Davenport) Vreeland. A resident of Oak Ridge for the past 25 years moving here from Vernon, NJ and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Weldon Quarry in Lake Hopatcong. He was a member of Community and Apshawa Fire Companies, head engineer of Community Fire, member Apshawa Fire Police and Captain of Hardyston Township First Aid Squad. Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Jayson A. Vreeland, a daughter, Charlene F. Figueroa (husband, Tony), two step-children, Michael Baldwin and Jennifer Rescigno (husband, Lance) and 3 grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother, Albert in 1994. Visitation on Wednesday, June 26 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford from 4 - 8 PM. Funeral service at 7:30 PM. Private disposition. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, P.O. Box 20256, Sarasota, FL 34276. (richardsfuneralhome.com)