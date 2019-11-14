|
Arthur Lichtenberg
Arthur G. Lichtenberg passed away on October 28, 2019. Born in NYC in 1926, and was a graduate of James Madison High School. He was an WWII Army veteran, and graduated college from George Washington University. Arthur retired as a partner in Ridgway Industries Materials Handling Engineers & Constructors. He lived in Wayne, NJ with his wife Selma. He is survived by his son David, & daughter Nancy, four grandchildren, & 1 great grandchild. Also survived by sister Lila Gleitman. Predeceased by his son Ben. Arthur's favorite pastimes were traveling, playing bridge, and finishing the NY Times crossword puzzles. Services will be 2pm Friday, November 29 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ.