Services
Gethers Funeral Services Inc
1520 South Ave
Syracuse, NY 13207
(315) 476-0157
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Maurice (Reacey) Hines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Maurice (Reacey) Hines Obituary
Arthur Maurice (Reacey) Hines

Binghamton, NY - Arthur Maurice (Reacey) Hines died unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2019 in Binghamton, NY. Hines was born November 19, 1961, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He was the fourth child from the union of Charles and Carole Hines. Known as Reacey to his friends, he attended the Montclair Public School System. Throughout his childhood, he was known for his athletic ability, fishing prowess and fearless attitude.

His caring personality and do-anything-for-anyone attitude endeared him to strangers, friends, and family. An avid outdoorsman, Hines loved to fish. As a young adult, he worked as a baker, handyman and short-order cook. Always the life of any party, in 2001 he met his soul-mate and partner in life, Vera Michelle Patterson in Syracuse, New York. Their union was a shining example of faithfulness, love, and support. Together, the couple was involved in several ministries at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Hines was President of the Men's Ministry, Trustee Board Member, and helped run the Youth and Children Ministry.

Hines was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Hines-Cummings and brother, Lavarra Hines. He leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Vera Michelle Hines, and children Anthony Hines, Gregory Gammon, Rashad Redfield, and John and Ashley Patterson. Father Charles Hines Sr. He also leaves to cherish his memory his stepfather, Morris (Pops) Cummings and siblings Keith (Octavia) Wyatt, Tracy Anderson, Pamela (Leroy) Johnson, Charles (Samantha) Hines Jr., David (Kimberly) Cummings, and Kenny Hines, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Memorial Service at St. Paul Baptist Church, Montclair, NJ on Saturday Oct. 5 from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now