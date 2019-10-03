|
Arthur Maurice (Reacey) Hines
Binghamton, NY - Arthur Maurice (Reacey) Hines died unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2019 in Binghamton, NY. Hines was born November 19, 1961, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He was the fourth child from the union of Charles and Carole Hines. Known as Reacey to his friends, he attended the Montclair Public School System. Throughout his childhood, he was known for his athletic ability, fishing prowess and fearless attitude.
His caring personality and do-anything-for-anyone attitude endeared him to strangers, friends, and family. An avid outdoorsman, Hines loved to fish. As a young adult, he worked as a baker, handyman and short-order cook. Always the life of any party, in 2001 he met his soul-mate and partner in life, Vera Michelle Patterson in Syracuse, New York. Their union was a shining example of faithfulness, love, and support. Together, the couple was involved in several ministries at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Hines was President of the Men's Ministry, Trustee Board Member, and helped run the Youth and Children Ministry.
Hines was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Hines-Cummings and brother, Lavarra Hines. He leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Vera Michelle Hines, and children Anthony Hines, Gregory Gammon, Rashad Redfield, and John and Ashley Patterson. Father Charles Hines Sr. He also leaves to cherish his memory his stepfather, Morris (Pops) Cummings and siblings Keith (Octavia) Wyatt, Tracy Anderson, Pamela (Leroy) Johnson, Charles (Samantha) Hines Jr., David (Kimberly) Cummings, and Kenny Hines, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Memorial Service at St. Paul Baptist Church, Montclair, NJ on Saturday Oct. 5 from 2 pm to 4 pm.