|
|
Arthur Moller, Sr.
Ringwood - It is with sadness, Arthur Moller, Sr., age 79, of Ringwood, New Jersey, passed away on May 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Arthur proudly served his country in the United States Navy, U.S.S. Forrestal from January, 1957 to November, 1960. He enjoyed restoring his 1972 Grampian sailboat, to one day sail across the ocean.
Arthur is survived by his three sons, Arthur Moller, Jr and wife, Maureen Moller, David Moller and wife, Krisann Polito-Moller, Kevin Moller and wife, Rebekah Moller and daughter, Michelle Moller. Arthur was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Corrin Moller, Brianna Moller, Max Moller, Aubrey Moller, Victoria Moller and Emily Moller; also survived by his sister, Brenda Belsole.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Weinstein In-Patient Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South Street, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960, in memory of Arthur Moller, Sr.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Morristown Medical Center Hospice and Palliative Care Center for their compassion in his final days.
"We cannot direct the wind, we can only adjust the sails" - Cora L.V. Hatch