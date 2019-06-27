|
|
Arthur Mortensen
River Edge - Arthur Mortensen, 74, of River Edge passed away on June 25, 2019. He was a retired Police Officer for the Borough of Tenafly. A Navy veteran of the Vietnam War he loved traveling around the country in his R/V. He was very involved in the Special Olympics serving as Area 12 director for Bergen County, for 35 yrs. He was one of the founders of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. A lover of motorcycles he was a member of the Blue Knights and H.O.G. Devoted husband of Gail L. Mortensen. Beloved father of Tammy Pfeifle and her husband Steven and Scott Mortensen. Loving grandfather of Mackenzie Mortensen, Emma and Abby Pfeifle. Dear brother of Martin Mortensen, Jr. and the late Lawrence Mortensen. Cherished son of the late Rosella and Martin Mortensen, Sr. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday from 4-8 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can made to Special Olympics New Jersey, Area 12, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com